Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Jockey Matt McGuren waves to the crowd after winning the South Grafton Cup on Cogliere. He will ride Marokawa at Ballina today.
READY: Jockey Matt McGuren waves to the crowd after winning the South Grafton Cup on Cogliere. He will ride Marokawa at Ballina today. Adam Hourigan
Sport

New mission on a heavy Ballina track

by Geoff Newling
17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAROKAWA is on a mission at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting today.

The Ballina-trained gelding, a four-year-old son of Swift Alliance runs topweight in the $20,000 countryracingsyndications.com.au Class 2 Handicap (1000m).

He is having his first run on his home track, which is rated a Heavy 9, for Ballina trainer Andrew Pilling.

Matthew McGuren, who was on board last start when he won a 810m Maiden at Coffs Harbour, reunites again and they will jump from barrier three.

"It was a good win,” Pilling said of the Coffs breakthrough. "Always good to win.”

Can Marokawa handle a heavy track?

"We'll find out tomorrow,” Pilling said. "That's his mission, to find out. If he can handle the Heavy 9.”

Marokawa is having his sixth start tomorrow.

He debuted with a seventh at Grafton, then ran a third and a fourth at Coffs before finishing fourth at Grafton and then winning over the short sprint distance at Coffs last time out.

"He's always showed a bit of promise,” Pilling said.

"He's always on a mission. Always tries, doesn't shirk his work. He's just a genuine little horse. I just hope he improves on that (Coffs win). At this stage he's very tractable and genuine.”

Pilling said he's drawn well with plenty of speed on and the fact McGuren has ridden him helps as well.

"He won on him at Coffs,” he said.

"He's aware of his antics and got a feel of the horse.”

Ballina Jockey Club secretary manager Matt Bertram said the Heavy 9 track won't improve but will race safely.

He believes local trainers such as Pilling and Steven Phelps might be celebrating as well.

Local trainers are also well represented when Lismore Turf Club stage a six-race TAB meeting on Saturday.

There are 71 horses nominated for that meeting with Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen entering eight of his stable for the meeting while Ethan Ensby, Steve Phelps, Stephen Lee, Dennis Dwane, Sean Hendry and Owen Glue also nominated runners.

Ballina trainers finished last week's Grafton July Racing Carnival impressively on Sunday with Julie Pratten winning the 3200m staying race with I'll Miss You while Ensby had runner-up Fencourt.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dramatic river rescue: Ballina man pulls boy from the water

    premium_icon Dramatic river rescue: Ballina man pulls boy from the water

    News "I COULDN'T find him... it felt like forever... another couple of seconds and you wouldn't have found him”.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    premium_icon Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    Environment A creek turning white from alleged dumping has sparked concern

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    A splash and then 'ducky gone': Is a shark to blame?

    premium_icon A splash and then 'ducky gone': Is a shark to blame?

    Offbeat Mum raises concerns about bull sharks in the river

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Determined Mikey sets sights on the surfing world tour

    premium_icon Determined Mikey sets sights on the surfing world tour

    Surfing The young surfer spends 4 hours a day in the water training

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners