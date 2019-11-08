New milestone for $71m retirement resort project

A $71 MILLION Hamptons-style retirement resort has reached an important milestone, with the start of construction of a second recreational facilities precinct.

Dubbed "the Hamptons in Harristown" when it was first announced, the Pradella Property Ventures' Seachange Lifestyle Resort's first stage was completed late last year and includes the spectacular summer house - awarded best commercial facility up to $5 million at the Queensland Master Builder Awards.

The inclusion of two separate recreational facilities within the resort is a unique feature and one that sets the project apart.

Hutchinson Builders has been appointed to construct the new section of the facility.

The start of construction of the second, $3.5 million country club was marked with a sod-turning ceremony yesterday, attended by Pradella/Seachange managing director David Pradella, CEO Warren Harris, project manager John Pradella and Hutchinson Builders team leader Joe Watson.

Seachange Lifestyle Resorts CEO Warren Harris said recreational facilities were the heart and soul of Seachange communities.

"Appointing a builder that can deliver the quality and craftsmanship that is synonymous with a Seachange Resort is critical," he said.

"Having constructed the award-winning summer house, we are confident that Hutchinson's will be able to deliver another magnificent facility for us."

The second country club, referred to as the big brother to the summer house, will be located in a premium position at the end of the main boulevard, overlooking Adams Park.

The country club will continue the Hamptons theme seen in the summer house, but will be more formal in its finish and feel.

The bar and deck area of the club will overlook the resort's bowling green, while the main dining hall with dance floor and stage offers a spacious setting for functions and parties.

The wellness centre will have the feel of an up-market day spa, with heated indoor pool, yoga and pilates room, gym, and steam room.

Additional features will include craft room, work shop and cinema.