New Mexican restaurant on verge of opening in Lismore

NEW VENTURE: Husband and wife duo Mani Kaur and Mandeep Singh plan to open new Mexican restaurant La Casita Mexicana in Lismore's CBD later this month. Francis Witsenhuysen

WHILE she is of Indian heritage, Mani Kaur's dream is to open an authentic Mexican restaurant.

That dream is close to being realised as her and husband Mandeep Singh put the finishing touches on their new Mexican eatery, La Casita Mexicana, which they expect to open in Lismore's CBD later this month.

"We've been living here since 2014 and after Black Sombrero shut down, I decided we should 'give it a go' and open our own restaurant,” Ms Kaur said.

"Lismore needs a Mexican restaurant - people we speak to about opening the restaurant, they get pretty excited about it.

"We are very confident, we have had a positive response from the community.”

A lover of Mexican cuisine for as "long as she can remember”, Ms Kaur previously worked in a Mexican restaurant in Queensland for four years, which only made her passion for cooking it grow.

"I love Mexican food, I cook it at home,” she said.

"I used to cook it at home before I started working in the Mexican restaurant and Mandeep always loved it.”

Beautifully decorated with bright colours and Mexican ornaments, the restaurant will offer takeaway and will cater for up to 20 customers dining in.

While the couple's development application for the restaurant has yet to be approved, Ms Kaur said Lismore City Council had been supportive.

"Council said as soon as the shop is finished, the DA will be approved,” she said.

"The kitchen is almost finished and we are planning to open at the end of the month.

She said although some businesses were still recovering from the 2017 flood, she was confident to open a small business in the Lismore CBD.

"It's been a long time since the flood and other business owners we know say it is picking up,” she said.

"We are hoping to build up regular customers and a nice spot for the community to gather.

"Opening will be good for the local community as well. It will create more opportunities for employment, we will have openings for front of house staff and kitchen staff.”

La Casita Mexicana's menu will have all the classics like nachos, enchiladas, burritos and tacos, as well as a few modern dishes.

"I don't want to reveal the modern dishes on the menu, customers will have to wait and see,” she said.

"My signature dish would have to be fajitas.”

La Casita Mexicana will be located at 88 Keen St, Lismore.