New menus for Ballina RSL reopening

BALLINA RSL Club will be reopening to limited capacity from Monday, June 1.

The dining facilities will be reopening with new menus for in house dining and takeaway

offerings.

The club will be taking bookings for breakfast, lunch and dinner services on 6681 9500.

The Ballina RSL Club will be open seven days a week from 9am to 9.30pm every night, expect Thursday and Friday when they will close at 11pm.

Club chief executive Bill Coulter thanked the Ballina community for their patience during this time.

“And thank you to those who have supported us during the lockdown by purchasing take home meals. It has been rewarding for me to have received many positive comments on our take home meal service,” he said.

“Our staff look forward to welcoming you back and we will keep in close contact over the coming weeks while we work towards being ‘100 per cent back to normal’.”