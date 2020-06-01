Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina RSL Club CEO Bill Coulter.
Ballina RSL Club CEO Bill Coulter.
News

New menus for Ballina RSL reopening

Javier Encalada
1st Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA RSL Club will be reopening to limited capacity from Monday, June 1.

The dining facilities will be reopening with new menus for in house dining and takeaway

offerings.

The club will be taking bookings for breakfast, lunch and dinner services on 6681 9500.

The Ballina RSL Club will be open seven days a week from 9am to 9.30pm every night, expect Thursday and Friday when they will close at 11pm.

Club chief executive Bill Coulter thanked the Ballina community for their patience during this time.

“And thank you to those who have supported us during the lockdown by purchasing take home meals. It has been rewarding for me to have received many positive comments on our take home meal service,” he said.

“Our staff look forward to welcoming you back and we will keep in close contact over the coming weeks while we work towards being ‘100 per cent back to normal’.”

ballina ballina rsl club coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police crack down on licensed venues as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Police crack down on licensed venues as restrictions ease

        News Police will crack down on Public Health Order compliance and alcohol-related crime at licensed venues in regional NSW.

        OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Where you can visit from today

        premium_icon OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Where you can visit from today

        News LOCAL council facilities will be opening their doors to the public once more.

        Goonellabah boys arrested after dumping stolen car

        premium_icon Goonellabah boys arrested after dumping stolen car

        News POLICE arrested two teenage boys who will face Lismore Children’s Court on...

        Casino driver sentenced over crash that killed mate

        premium_icon Casino driver sentenced over crash that killed mate

        News “IF I could have traded places with him, I would in a heartbeat.”