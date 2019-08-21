New men's shed site slated by councillor

Members of the Ballina Men's Shed Youness Alizadeh (left) and Greg Hensel in 2018.

Members of the Ballina Men's Shed Youness Alizadeh (left) and Greg Hensel in 2018. Karin von Behrens

A NEW Men's Shed hub could attract support from Ballina Shire Council.

Cr Phil Meehan had lodged a notice of motion, which will go before today's ordinary meeting, calling for his colleagues to back in-principle support for a new Ballina Men's Shed at the Bicentennial Gardens roadside stop area.

He's also asked that the council begin work to amend the reserve purpose at Bicentennial Gardens to allow such a development to go ahead.

In the motion, Cr Meehan said many men had "learned from our culture that they don't talk about feelings and emotions".

But he said Men's Sheds played an important role in supporting men in many ways.

"Many do not take an interest in their own health and well-being," he said.

"Unlike women, most men are reluctant to talk about their emotions and that means that they usually don't ask for help.

"Probably because of this, many men are less healthy than women, drink more, take more risks and suffer more from isolation, loneliness and depression.

"Relationship breakdown, retrenchment or early retirement from a job, loss of children following divorce, physical or mental illness are just some of the problems that men may find difficult to deal with on their own.

"The Men's Shed group has become one of the most productive movements in addressing men's health and wellbeing and helping men to be valued and productive members of our community."

Cr Meehan said well-being involved "many factors" but stressed the Men's Shed would help to support local men.

He said while the Men's Shed, which previously operated at Southern Cross School, had "access limitations" and an "isolated location" at its current base on Fishery Creek Rd in West Ballina.

"The planned development at the Ballina racecourse is no longer possible," he said.

"A new site is required for the development to proceed and for the Ballina Men's Shed group to take advantage of up to half a million dollars in grant funding."

He said Bi-Centennial Park, which is crown land and is under management of the council, should be considered.

Staff comments attached to the motion said while there was no detailed investigation on this proposal to date, the site "appears to be a viable option although it will most likely require the reserve purpose to be amended, as it is Crown land and the current purpose is (the) preservation of fauna and ... native flora".