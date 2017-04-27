Medical students to train on Northern Rivers

MEDICAL students in Lismore and the Clarence Valley will have greater opportunities to live, study and work closer to home following the announcement of a Regional Training Hub to be established in the region.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said: "This is great news for our local health services and those who use these services.

"This hub will work with local health services to help move medical students through the training pipeline. This will enable students to continue rural training through university into postgraduate medical training, and then working within regional and rural Australia.

"Better coordination of medical training through the Regional Training Hub will help us build a health workforce for our community of the future."

Mr Hogan said the Regional Training Hub will be operated through the University of Sydney and the University of Wollongong, as one consolidated hub.

"The Government's initiatives to support high quality rural placements for health students from across Australia, to help ensure regional and rural communities like ours have access to doctors, nurses, midwives and allied health professionals in the future," he said.

"Supporting high quality regional and rural health training is an important way to address rural health workforce shortages.

"These initiatives will help the Government deliver on its commitment to provide first rate health and medical services to all Australians - regardless of where they live."