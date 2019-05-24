New market celebrates Bundjalung culture

SHOWCASE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists have been called to book a stall at the upcoming Art on Bundjalung Market.

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander artists from the Bundjalung region, or those residing here, have been invited to be part of a large-scale arts market.

Arts Northern Rivers called on artists to book a stall at the Art on Bundjalung Market, to be held at The Quad in Lismore on Saturday, June 1.

The market will celebrate the creative cultural heritage of the Bundjalung region.

Stall bookings are open until May 20 and welcome a mix of established and emerging artists, plus collectives employing traditional and contemporary materials including weaving, ceramics, carving, photography, painting and textiles.

Arts Northern Rivers' executive director, Peter Wood, highlighted the opportunity.

"This is a unique opportunity for artists with a connection to Bundjalung country to showcase and sell their work to the broader community in a special and unique event for our region," he said.

Sarah Bolt, Arts Northern Rivers senior project officer said the project was a big opportunity for local artists.

"It will be a place where visitors can meet the artists, talk to them, and explore the rich Bundjalung art traditions that are imbued with the language, history, culture and ethos of the oldest living culture in the world," she said.

Arts Northern Rivers successfully secured funding from the Department for Communications and the Arts' Indigenous Languages and Arts Program for this project.

The endeavour is financially supported by The North Coast Primary Health Network and is delivered in partnership with Lismore Regional Gallery.

Art On Bundjalung Market will be a free event that will feature dancing from the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe and will include local music and weaving circles.

For more information or to book a stall, visit www.artonbundjalungcountry.com.