UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

BALLINA: Coastal Risk Australia maps expected sea level rise across Australia, including Ballina shown here with expected inundation by 2100. Contributed

PICTURE this.

Expensive Byron Bay coastal real estate including the proposed West Byron Development under water, the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and new Ballina High School rendered use less by rising sea levels and tidal events, other key infrastructure and tourism assets in the region under threat and swathes of residential areas cut off by high tides.

Not only that but all the Northern Rivers threatened by extreme weather events and increased bush fires.

According to one of the scientists behind a new report issued this week by the Climate Council, Local Leadership: Tracking local government progress on climate change, this is what lies ahead in the year 2100 here in the Northern Rivers if Australia does not take meaningful action to halt global warming.

The report shows that sea level rise is accelerating and the emissions are increasing.

"Byron Shire, Tweed Heads and Ballina are incredibly vulnerable to sea level rise. They are incredibly beautiful and rely very extensively on tourism as their draw card," Head of Research at the Climate Council Dr Martin Rice said.

"But all this will be threatened by the year 2100 when we are looking at between 1-2metres of sea level rise depending on the thresh hold at which the ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland melt.

"The effects in Northern NSW will be far reaching with rising sea level and and storm surges threatening property as well as catastrophic bush fires exacerbated by climate change.

"We have a simple choice right now to transition to renewables, and we have the solutions right here right now," Head of Research at the Climate Council Dr Martin Rice said.

"At present we see the Federal Governments response as woeful. The simple test for effective action on climate change is that emissions would come down.

"The fact is that Australia's emissions have been rising for the last 5 years.

"Put simply, Government inaction is putting lives, the economy and our environment at risk."

BYRON BAY: Coastal Risk Australia maps expected sea level rise across Australia, including Byron Bay. See 'Our coast in the year 2100'. Contributed

Dr Rice said that Byron Shire Council, "was among many local councils leading the charge on taking action."

Just this week Byron Council unveiled its $380,000, 99-kilowatt installation sits above 40 car spaces in the public carpark next to Council's offices in Station Street Mullumbimby.

"I can understand that there is a bewildering amount of information out there especially in the face of the misinformation being spread by the Federal Government.

"The good news is that lower strata of government, including state and local councils, are doing something about climate change," Dr Rice said.

"Byron Tweed Heads and Lismore Councils have signed up with one of Australia's largest partnerships through the Climate Emergency Australia an organisation that commit councils to tackle climate change."

Our Coast in the year 2100.

To see the effects of see level rise Data provided by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been mapped into an interactive website published by Coastal Risk Australia, which shows predicted inundation by the year 2100.

On this page the low, dark blue scenario considers sea level rise in the context of a global agreement which would bring about dramatic reductions in global emissions. This low scenario, termed RCP 2.6, has a median sea level rise of 0.44 metres by 2100.

The high, light blue scenario is in line with recent global emissions and observations of sea level rise which has a median sea level rise of 0.74 metres by 2100.