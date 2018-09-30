New bike trail map hits pay dirt

KYOGLE TRAIL MAPS: A new map highlights the hard work b the Kyogle Mountain Bike Club in creating a network of trails for riders to enjoy.

CYCLISTS who love nothing better than getting off the road and onto a trail will love the new map showing the intricacies of the Kyogle Mountain Bike Park.

The map is a result of the dedication of Kyogle Mountain Bike Club whose members have dedicated energy and hard work over the past three years to bring the project to fruition.

Kyogle Mountain Bike Club representative Leigh Spicer said all hard work by members in the Boorabee State Forest has been well worth the effort.

Spicer who with Jon Coomber operates Summerland Cycles in Kyogle, said the map was the result of a real group effort.

"People can get a copy of the map from our shop and the Kyogle Visitor Centre," she said.

"Riders love the network of fire-trails which weave through the site and there are some amazing views from the top."

Spicer said the map is a result of a collaborative effort of Summerland Cycles and Trailforks, a global mapping app which operates as a platform for riding associations to keep track of trail conditions, builders to log work and riders to share and plan their rides.

She said the new map is just one more stage of creating an incredible mountain bike facility at Kyogle.

Spicer said club president Blair Cochran, has been the key driver of the new trails.

She said Cochran came up with the concept a few years ago when he was a student in Environmental Studies at Souther Cross University.

"He has worked really hard on this project ever since," she said.

While the map is free, on bottom of the page the club has included a QR code which can be used to make a donation to help keep the MTB Trails project developing and cover ongoing administrative costs such as development permits.

Riders are reminded that State Forest rules apply to this site which is also shared with a grazier, so please be mindful of the cows who do a fantastic job of keeping the grass down for everyone's enjoyment.