New machine to accept bulk drop-offs for drink recycling

More than 100 containers? Collect your refund in cash when Lismore opens their new bulk drop off centre.

LISMORE recyclers will soon be able to avoid the reverse vending machine to get their refund on drink containers with a bulk drop off centre.

Lismore City Council is responsible for establishing the centre for volumes of more than 100 containers outside the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

Consumers will be able to collect their refund in cash.

The council confirmed the equipment was still under construction but it's expected to open this month.

They issued information stating: "The bulk drop-off centre will offer cash refunds and it will be located outside the recycling centre.”

"(The) centre is primarily aimed at community groups, schools and sporting clubs who wish to collect containers and earn money although community members may also use the facility if they have over 100 containers.”

The call for another facility comes after issues with the reverse vending machine (RVM) for the NSW Government Return and Earn Scheme.

"We have seen long lines of people waiting at the machine, vandalism and complaints about operating hours (Woolworths hours) and people with disability have said it is inaccessible.”

Like the reverse vending machines currently accepting containers for 10 cent refunds, the drop-off centre will accept most 150ml to three litre drink containers except for wine, spirits, cordial and plain milk containers.

Containers must be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have original label attached for the refund.

Business development coordinator for commercial services, Danielle Hanigan, said the machine will be "big and cone shaped” and containers will be fed in by staff at the site.

"Machines will scan the barcode much like the reverse vending machines and a receipt will be issued stating the number of containers deposited,” Ms Hanigan said.

"Consumers will then be able to obtain a cash refund after the deposit and people doing it on a regular basis will be able to set up an account.

"Even schools and scout groups could have people drop off containers to them to deposit the rubbish - it's a lot easier to feed them rather than the RVM.”

Council said they will advise residents once it opens, hopefully at the end of this month.