New-look Trojans set to battle Lismore City

GREEN MACHINE: Lennox Head centre Brad Lees is the Trojans new captain.

GREEN MACHINE: Lennox Head centre Brad Lees is the Trojans new captain. John Bungate

CENTRE Brad Lees will captain a new-look Lennox Head in the Trojans first game of the season against Lismore City in Far North Coast rugby union at Lismore Rugby Park today.

He was one of the most versatile players in the backline last season before a two-game suspension for a dangerous tackle ruled him out of the Trojans semi-final loss.

The Trojans will have a young team this season with front-rower Angus Langfield, flanker Luke Mounic and second-rower Jono Huddy named in the forwards.

Lees is part of an interesting looking backline with most players coming from a rugby league background.

He came to Lennox Head last season from the Byron Bay Red Devils rugby league team and new winger Scott Stapleton has joined him.

Stapleton has played for Lennox Head in the past with Ballina rugby league converts Zac Beecher and Sam Fitzgerald also playing today.

The Trojans have a new five-eighth in Hugo Marks while coach Jason McCombie has named both Abe Goldsmith and Harry Witt at halfback.

Witt will most likely move to centre or into the forwards come kick-off.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of new faces in the Lismore team with Brendan Williams set to captain the Greens from the centres.

In other games, Byron Bay has retained most of its team from last season and they will take on Southern Cross University at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore.

They will have a big forward pack with the likes of No 8 Dru Baggaley and second-rower Will Aisake leading the way.

Meanwhile, the Rats have lost 2017 FNC Best and Fairest Dean Wilson at fullback and are also without talented five-eighth Latrell Hampton.

Elsewhere, Casino Bulls host Bangalow at Albert Park, Casino.

The Bulls have plenty of fresh faces in the forwards while Bangalow has a new backline combination of halfback Dan Proudman and five-eighth Tom Slater.

The game between Ballina and Casuarina has been postponed until July.

Lismore: 1. Greg Martin, 2. Kenny Gaffney, 3. Marcus Ellison, 4. Damien Cootes, 5. Gavin Tulk, 6. Anthony Flood, 7. Cameron Bryant, 8. TBA, 9. Cody Johnston, 10. William Fairweather, 11. Sam Johnston, 12. Andrew Sky, 13. Brendan Williams (c) 14. John McKie, 15. Rory Richardson

Coach: Ray Taylor

V

Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. John Young, 3. Jake Creagh, 4. Curtis Miles, 5. Jono Huddy 6. Luke Mounic, 7. Sam Powell, 8. Hayden Blair, 9. Abe Goldsmith/ Harry Witt, 10. Hugo Marks, 11. Scott Stapleton 12. Brad Lees (c), 13. Zac Beecher, 14. Marty McNamara, 15. Sam Fitzgerald (one to be omitted)

Coach: Jason McCombie

Referee: Matthew Blackham

Southern Cross University: 1. Pat Kelly, 2. Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3. Mitchell Bird, 4. Riley Spencer, 5. Matt Murray, 6. Grant McPherson, 7. Ben Prozinski, 8. Matt Anderson (c), 9. Will Hawkins, 10. Matt McMullen, 11. Jake Henry, 12. Caleb Waterman, 13. Aaron Ashley, 14. Pat Wilton, 15. Michael McMullen

Coach: Josh Condon

V

Byron Bay: 1. Luke Philip, 2. William Rudkin, 3. Charles Woolard, 4. Cash Chapman, 5. Will Aisake, 6. Mark Howard, 7. Joffrey Common, 8. Dru Baggaley, 9. Curtis Bradford, 10. James Bulmer, 11. Blake Whittakar, 12. Craig Wallace (c), 13. Jordan Foster, 14. Michael Cooney, 15. Jascha Saeck (c)

Coach: Jeff Watts

Referee: Matthew Clayton

Casino: 1. Brock Armstrong, 2. Jake Clark, 3. Scott Kenny, 4. Nathan Davy, 5. Callum McLennan, 6. Ben Collison, 7. Elliott Birmingham, , 8. Josh Fuller, 9. Kurt Russell, 10. Stephen Murchie, 11. Jason Birney, 12. Marcus Cusack, 13. Glen Pollard, 14. Rusiate Loganimasi, 15. Harrison Cusack

Coach: Doug Murray

V

Bangalow: 1. Dan Hill, 2. Matt Gibson, 3. Sam Rawsthorne, 4. Jock Craigie, 5. Darcy Hilton, 6. Isaac Hill, 7. Ryan Biscoe, 8. Dan Rollinson (c), 9. Dan Proudman, 10. Tom Slater, 11. Jack Simeoni, 12. Vincent Young, 13. Ryan Duffy, 14. Harley Williams, 15. Jed Erickson

Coach: Marty Clapp

Referee: Will Palmer

Ballina v Casuarina Beach match postponed to Saturday 21st July

Wollongbar Alstonville - Bye