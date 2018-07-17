New-look servo: Big changes at Ballina petrol station

FILL UP AT THE SERVO: The Station Grocer at the rebranded West Ballina Big Pineapple Shell service station is a place where you can refuel your body, too. Staff John Black and Ella Pascoe are pictured with some of the goodies.

FILL UP AT THE SERVO: The Station Grocer at the rebranded West Ballina Big Pineapple Shell service station is a place where you can refuel your body, too. Staff John Black and Ella Pascoe are pictured with some of the goodies. Graham Broadhead

THE rebranding of a well-known local servo is also an opportunity to shell out a little less on fuel.

The Station Grocer at the Big Pineapple, West Ballina, last week switched from BP fuel to Shell, and you may spend fewer pineapples (that's a $50 note, in case you didn't know).

Owner Matt Gollan said the change meant business customers - and anyone with an Australian Business Number - could use the Shell Cardplus fuel card, which brings with it a four cents a litre discount and a network of local and national sites to support it.

Also, shoppers can take advantage of the four cents a litre discount vouchers offered through selected supermarkets for Shell servos.

But apart from that, there are no other changes, with the same staff offering the same friendly service.

You can still refuel your body, with The Station Grocer offering a range of food and fresh produce, including lots of local and national favourites.

There are pizzas from Byron Bay Pizza Co, fresh curries from the beloved Yellow Flower Indian Diner, as well as yoghurts and ice creams from COYO.

The deals on the automated laser car wash also remain the same, so you can clean up when you fill up with fuel.

And to celebrate the change of fuel brand, the servo is offering regular coffees for just $3 for the month of July.

Mr Gollan said the change of brand was "in response to local demand”.

"With a Shell fuel card, business customers will save four cents a litre, receive 35 days' credit and have more options locally to fill up their cars and their bellies,” he said.

He thanked the The Station Grocer's loyal customers.

"As a local, independent business, we're so appreciative of our local customers and the diversity of needs and want to keep evolving The Station Grocer to bring them the best shop and station offerings we can,” he said.

All but one of the The Station Grocer servos in the region has changed to Shell. The Hastings Point service station remains with BP.

The Ballina and Suffolk Park servos are the latest to be rebranded.

"Switching our fuel brand from BP to Shell brings Suffolk Park and Ballina into line with our other local stations,” Mr Gollan said.