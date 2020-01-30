New location turns Goonellabah gym into a force of nature

Jason Clarke, Brentin Mumford, and Josh Brown at the new Cyclone Training Centre in Goonellabah that seeks to provide a comfortable space for the community to train at.

IT'S appropriate that the first few days in their new premises were a whirlwind for popular locally-owned gym, Cyclone Fitness.

After relocating from their old building a few streets away, the team behind Cyclone Fitness, co-owners Jason Clarke and Brentin Mumford, together with trainer Josh Brown, said they were stoked with the response following their move to the East Point Shopping Plaza on Ballina Rd, Goonellabah.

"It's all growing, it's all happening in Goonellabah, so it makes sense to move here," Clarke said.

"We were in the industrial estate but never had much foot traffic.

"We have had more people come in to talk nutrition, training classes than we had in four years."

Mumford agreed, saying they'd had six inquiries before 9am on their first day of trade.

"They came in to ask about timetables and prices," he said.

Mumford said they wanted people to know that they welcomed anyone of any age and fitness level to come in and experience their training.

"We have families come in, it's a friendly environment," he said.

"While we do have a small core of weightlifters, the majority of our clients are diverse ages."

Brown said the supportive and welcoming environment had attracted many women, who enjoyed working out with the circuit training and specialised group classes and programs.

Clarke has 20 years of experience in the industry and certainly knows his weights ‒ he is the 2015 Australian Powerlifting Champion, holds five Australian powerlifting records and three Oceania and Commonwealth records.

Mumford, who is also a professional Lightweight Mixed Martial Artist, said helping people achieve their fitness goals was one of the reasons he loved his job.

"We'd love people to pop in and say hi," he said.

Cyclone Fitness is located at 799 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah. Phone 0432 107 742 for more information or visit Cyclone Fitness on Facebook.