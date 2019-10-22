New location set to drive business

Timmay's Car Audio & 4wd Accessories co-owner Jeff Davey is excited to be relocating the business into a larger premise.

Timmay's Car Audio & 4wd Accessories co-owner Jeff Davey is excited to be relocating the business into a larger premise. Marc Stapelberg

THEY'VE been making a name for themselves amongst 4WD fanatics since they opened, but now, it's time for change.

As of Monday, October 28, Timmay's Car Audio and 4WD Accessories will be moving into the old Toyota showroom on Ballina Rd, across from Lismore City Hall.

"We want to get out of the shed and get into a better location," co-owner Jeff Davey said.

"It's mainly going to be the same stuff that we have (now), but hopefully more of a quantity of it."

Along with moving into the larger, air-conditioned space, Timmay's will undergo another massive transformation - a change of name.

"We will be trading as Staunch Outdoor Adventure Centre," they wrote in a recent Facebook post.

"We will still remain as your local, authorised 4WD super-centre and Adventure Kings dealer, and still have a range of car audio with new sound board, and much, much more."

After opening Timmay's nearly four years ago, Jeff and the team have built a loyal legion of customers, all with an avid sense of adventure.

"Everything (has) just, grown," Mr Davey said.

"(We're) getting busier, (we've got) more stock coming in every day."

For now, the fitting side of things will remain at their Krauss Avenue location, however the team plan to have everything operating out of their new store eventually, which will hopefully drive sales.

"Thanks to everyone for your continued support," Mr Davey said, with plans to celebrate their new location currently in the pipeline.