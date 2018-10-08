Menu
Lismore City Council chambers
Council News

New Lismore GM's first day on the job

8th Oct 2018 10:28 AM
THE new general manager of Lismore City Council has started her first day on the job today.

Shelley Oldham has previously worked for almost a decade as the senior vice president and head of public sector at Capgemini. In this role, she was responsible for design and delivery of solutions that assist governments in Australia to be more effective and efficient.

She was also the director of Strategy at the Department of Treasury and Finance in Victoria and has broad experience working in government transformation, stakeholder management and strategy.

"Shelley was selected from more than 120 applicants from the local government, state government and private sector across Australia and New Zealand. We are privileged that such a high-calibre candidate has applied and accepted the role of general manager," Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"Shelley brings with her a wealth of experience in finance and business in both the government and private sector. We are facing some tough decisions ahead financially and this council is also very keen to increase our focus on economic development, so she seemed like an excellent fit to guide us into the future.

"Having someone with Shelley's capabilities at the helm is exactly what we need to grow Lismore's prosperity."

The mayor said it was a change for the council to appoint a general manager from outside the local government sector and believes Shelley's objectivity will help the council improve processes and efficiency.

"We felt her toolbox of skills is exactly what we needed in a leader to become financially sustainable and as efficient as possible," Cr Smith said.

"We are very excited to welcome Shelley to our team and we are eager to see how she can shape and transform our organisation into the future."

Shelley Oldham will begin her appointment today.

