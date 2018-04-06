New Lismore call centre would create 100 jobs

LISMORE CALLS: Ristretto cafe's Steve Kreig, Kevin Hogan, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot and commercial property owner Darryl Piper. Mr Elliot was in Lismore to look at potential site to house a new bank call centre.

LISMORE CALLS: Ristretto cafe's Steve Kreig, Kevin Hogan, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot and commercial property owner Darryl Piper. Mr Elliot was in Lismore to look at potential site to house a new bank call centre. Supplied

A NEW banking call centre which could employ around 100 people is on the cards for Lismore.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott visited the region yesterday, after being invited by Page MP Kevin Hogan, to discuss potential sites for a regional call centre.

Lismore Mayor Cr Isaac Smith and general manager Gary Murphy also caught up with the ANZ boss to spruik the benefits of opening a call centre in town.

While Mr Elliott and Mr Hogan stressed it was "early days in the discussion", they confirmed Lismore was an ideal regional centre to host such a business.

"Regional Australia means you have stable employment and a decent supply of people who really care about their job and want to stay there," Mr Elliott said.

"It's also a place our potential employees can afford to live."

Mr Elliott and his colleagues also visited their client QBE, which is on one of the floors of the Bennett building where the call centre could be located.

Mr Hogan said this move would be a win-win for the bank and the region.

"We walked around town and I showed him some great potential call centre sites," he said.

"Gary Murphy and I showed him the top floor of the Bennett's building next to Rous Water on Molesworth St and this would easily house 80 to 100 people."

Cr Smith said he was excited Mr Hogan had invited the bank chief to visit as it coincided with a very positive meeting with the Department of Planning and Environment.

"Just this week we had a presentation with DPE about the future of the region as they noticed we had a huge downturn in communication and media jobs due to the Telstra call centre closing down a few years ago," he said.

"So hearing about someone wanting to invest in the regional job market is fantastic."

Cr Smith said he felt an ANZ employee pool of 80 to 100 would be sustainable for the bank, which would gain a skilled, hard-working and motivated employees.

"Gary and I did our sales job on how Lismore offers a great work, life and play balance," Cr Smith said,

"I told Mr Elliott he would get a really loyal workforce, plus office space rental is so much cheaper here."

Mr Elliott also took the opportunity to visit ANZ branches in Lismore and Ballina, client the Winsome Hotel and attend a business breakfast.

"Kevin invited me here after he gave me a grilling when I appeared before the House of Representatives standing committee on an Economic Review of Australia's Four Major Banks at Parliament," he said.

"We were having a debate, a formal enquiry and he fired a bunch of questions at me - Kevin asked questions about branch behaviour and gave us a hard time about flogging products.

"So I invited him to come and visit our Melbourne office so he could see how things have changed and Kevin said he would, only if I visited his electorate and see what was happening in the region."

Mr Hogan confirmed Mr Elliott had since made contact with the owners of the Bennett building.

"He has touched base with the building owner Darryl Piper and they are discussions," he said.

Mr Elliott said the concept is still in planning stages.

"It's too early to talk dates, this is an intro and the guy who runs the building still has to send me details," he said.

The Northern Star has attempted to contact Mr Piper for comment.