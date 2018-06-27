New Lennox cafe like your 'best-friend's home'

Penny Lane chef Michael Desmond with one of his favourite breakfast dishes at the resturant which recently opened in Lennox Head.

CREATING an vibe of familiarity and comfort - like your best friend's home - is one of the inspirations for Lennox Head's newest cafe Penny Lane.

Owners Gyan Endacott and her mother Marie have spent two months refashioning the old Marius cafe in the Swell Arcade for their new project, which opened last Wednesday.

The mum and daughter team have thoroughly revamped the space to make their own, including ripping out a wall, and adding plenty of timber.

"We spend so much time here that we want this place to feel like an extension of our home," Gyan said.

Gyan and Marie previously ran a cafe in their home town of Mudgee, in the Central West, before moving to the Northern Rivers two years ago and running a cafe at Southern Cross University.

When the Marius site came up, Gyan said the timing was perfect.

One of their achievements has been recruiting former Melbourne chef Michael Desmond, renowned for his Crow-ket market stall featuring seriously scrumptious croquets.

Michael had worked in hatted restaurants in Melbourne before making the seachange to the Northern Rivers.

Gyan said the ethos of the cafe's menu was "inclusive".

"We want everyone to have a really great experience so re try to cater for everyone, meat eaters, vegetarian, and vegan.

"A lot of the food is gluten free, or can be gluten free.

"People can personalise their meals, too.

"We're a family of swappers so we always change bits and pieces on our dishes when we go out."

Sourcing locally produced food wherever possible is also a huge focus.

For winter breakfast, Gyan recommended the pork crackling and locally produced sauerkraut, and fried eggs, baked eggs with choriz (or a vegetarian option with mushrooms), or salmon croquets.

"Because we can't have the croquet man without having a croquet on the menu."

There is also the french toast with raspberry gel, vanilla mascarpone, citrus sable and smashed raspberries

Coffee-wise, Penny Lane uses Moonshine Coffee, which is locally roasted in Federal.

The new cafe is open seven days a week from 6.30am until 4pm, and offers an all day menu.