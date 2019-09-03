Menu
The Lazy Labrador interior.
Susanna Freymark
New Lazy Labrador cafe is super busy serving 140 in one day

Susanna Freymark
by
3rd Sep 2019 8:37 AM
"WE'VE been hammered” new cafe owner Mario Scholl said.

The Lazy Labrador Cafe in Casino opened last week and on Sunday they served 140 customers.

The Centre St cafe has been four years in the making.

"It's been one helluva journey,” Mr Scholl said.

After 26 years of working for other people, Mr Scholl made the decision to take the plunge to start an eatery of his own and The Lazy Labrador Cafe is named after Mr Scholl's favourite breed of dog.

The Lazy Labrador is one of only a few cafes outside the CBD, something Mr Scholl hopes will benefit the business.

"It's a very good location. We're right next to the highway so people can drop in and have a break.

"They won't have to worry about finding a park or anything like that,” he said.

The building was completely renovated, with extensions to the boundary of the property.

Smiths Joinery of Casino made the cabinets and shelving. Steve Ryan builders did the construction.

Despite being exhausted, Mr Scholl said he was happy.

"The first time I walked in, I just felt like it was perfect. It had the feel of a cafe,” he said.

The building formerly housed a dentist.

Mr Scholl said he kept the "old building look” on the exterior of the building, to pay homage to its heritage, with a modern and comfortable interior.

OPEN: Steve Ryan Builders at the new Lazy Labrador Cafe in Casino.
