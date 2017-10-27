New laws allow police to crackdown on dangerous drivers

New laws aim to crackdown on repeat offenders and dangerous drivers.

NEW laws to keep repeat offenders and dangerous drivers off the road will come into force from midnight tonight.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said the The Road Transport Amendment (Driver Licence Disqualification) Act 2017 gives police greater powers to "crackdown on people who flout the law, while providing incentives for disqualified drivers to do the right thing".

"The reforms will have a significant effect in regional and rural NSW where limited public transport options impact on unauthorised drivers' decisions to risk getting back behind the wheel," he said.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said: "The reforms also deliver a clearer pathway back to lawful driving for disqualified drivers who comply with their disqualification and demonstrate they can be trusted.

"Lengthy disqualification periods - which can currently exceed 10 years - provide no incentive to return to lawful driving.

"Road safety will be the number one priority whenever the Local Court considers lifting a disqualification period.

"Drivers who have their disqualification lifted will still need to apply to Roads and Maritime Services and complete standard road safety and knowledge tests prior to having their licence reinstated."

The new laws will: