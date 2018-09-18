Sex-offender supervision laws rushed through

THE Queensland Government will today rush new sex-offender laws through State Parliament in a bid to ensure dangerous child sex offenders remain under some from of police supervision for life.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plans yesterday, two days after the LNP revealed its intention to also bring in new sex-offender laws this week.

It comes as the Government fights to keep one of the state's most notorious sex offenders, Robert John Fardon, under supervision with his order due to expire next month.

The Government's appeal of the Fardon matter is due to be heard in the Court of Appeal next week.

"Under these changes, even after a supervision order has ended, the police commissioner will always know where these offenders are living," Ms Palaszczuk said of Labor's new laws, which will be introduced, debated and passed today.

"The police commissioner will also know where they travel, where they work, their phone and internet details including their social media accounts, interactions and passwords."

Under Labor's changes, once an offender comes off a dangerous prisoner (sex offender) order they would automatically be deemed a reportable offender and be monitored by police for the rest of their life.

The new laws are targeted at serial offenders such as Robert John Fardon.

Just under 300 people are currently understood to be under a DPSO order with 150 living in the community.

About 35 DPSO orders are due to expire over the next five years.

Ms Palaszczuk said the changes would also make it easier for police to apply for offender prohibition orders if they believed the relevant offender needed to be more closely scrutinised.

"It gives police the power to control where someone is living and it also means an offender can be ordered to wear a GPS tracker," she said of the prohibition orders.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would continue to introduce its sex-offender law changes as planned this week, despite Labor's announced changes.

"Under Labor's plan, it does not cover all repeat violent sexual offenders, so it simply doesn't go far enough," Ms Frecklington said.

The LNP's new laws include the ability to have all sex offenders, not just child sex offenders, monitored by GPS tracking devices until death.

They would also be banned from living near schools and parks, with the attorney-general to be given the power to decide when a supervision order ceases.