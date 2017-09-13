New Kyogle bridge finished in just 11 weeks

Daleys Bridge in Tabulam is officially reopen. From left Kyogle Cr Lindsay Passfield, Mayor Danielle Mulholland and Cr Earle Grundy.

Daleys Bridge in Tabulam is officially reopen. From left Kyogle Cr Lindsay Passfield, Mayor Danielle Mulholland and Cr Earle Grundy.

THE new Daleys Bridge in Tabulam was officially reopened yesterday.

The new 25m long dual lane steel truss bridge is a far cry from the original 19m long single lane, load-limited timber bridge.

The $440,000 project was funded through the Federal Governments Roads to Recovery Program.

Kyogle Mayor, Danielle Mulholland said council is very appreciative of the funding provided through the program and for the support provided by Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Daleys Bridge in Tabulam official reopening

Cr Mulholland recognised the great work the contractors did to complete the project in 11 weeks.

"Council's bridge crew had completed the project two weeks ahead of schedule, a great outcome for the community" Cr Mulholland said.

Tabulam road was closed while the bridge was being built, which Kyogle Council used as an opportunity to also upgrade two sections of Tabulam Road - 400m of road north of the bridge and 800m of road south of the bridge.

"The new bridge has addressed a range of issues associated with load limits on bridges and the road has been upgraded as well,” Cr Mulholland said.

Cr Mulholland said this new bridge will eliminate limitations that the old bridge presented to local farmers and the community.

"The bridge was weight limited at 20 tonnes, it restricted transport in terms of the blueberry farms, forestry and other primary producers in the area.”

Cr Mulholland was accompanied by Cr Earle Grundy, Cr Lindsay Passfield, Kygole Director for Assets and Infrastructure Tony Lickiss and the Infrastructure Works Manager Darryn Nix for the reopening.