New Kmart item we’ll be frothing over

Savvy shoppers are frothing over Kmart’s new homewares collection, after the retailer offered a glimpse at the some of the 120 pieces in the never-before-seen range. Picture: Supplied/Kmart

Kmart fans love frothing over the latest bargain item - and now shoppers are set to have a whole new collection of products to set their sights on.

The budget retailer has new line of homewares hitting shelves Tuesday comprised of 120 never-before-seen items.

A sneak peek at the goodies rolling out across the country shows lots of light wood finishes and metal detailing, with Kmart stating the new range promises huge savings across furniture, decor, dining, kitchen and storage.

The range features Australian designed pieces for a fraction of the price. Pictured: rattan storage shelves, $89. Picture: Kmart

The new line-up - which also features trendy knitted textures - is designed to compliment shoppers existing Kmart homewares.

Those who don't want to shop in-store will be rewarded with an online exclusives range that has larger pieces such as a three-seat sofa, rattan bed frames and dining room furniture.

Light wood finishes and sleek black metal dominate the new range. Pictured: arch mirror, $40, buffet unit, $149, and coat stand, $19. Picture: Kmart

Along with the furniture, Kmart will also be offering their third free virtual Masterclass series, the Kmart Living Collection Masterclass which will feature Kmart team members giving their unique tips to making the new furniture and decor pop in your home.

There are new pieces across decor, kitchen, dining, bedding, storage, outdoor and indoor furniture. Pictured: three-tier modular storage shelf, $39. Picture: Kmart

"We are so proud to be introducing our latest Living Collection to the community and we can't wait to see the many ways in which our customers style, hack and use our products in their homes," Kmart Home divisional merchandise manager Meryn Serong said.

"The Kmart team have been working incredibly hard to curate a Collection we know our customers will love - from drawing inspiration from across the globe, listening and applying customer feedback to developing the quality standards, and then applying these learnings to pull together the latest range."

Shoppers can register online now for their free Masterclass on the website.

Originally published as New Kmart item we'll be frothing over

The retailer will unveil its latest Living Collection with more than 120 new styles on Tuesday, February 9. Pictured: coffee table, $79, and a white bouclé ottoman, $29. Picture: Kmart