New kind of fitness hits Casino

The Collective Studio business owners Laini Garsden and Sarah Bird at the studio in South Casino. Susanna Freymark

A LIGHT-FILLED studio with soft wood floors and trendy lighting has popped up in South Casino.

This is fitness - but not as we know it.

The Collective Studio owners Sarah Bird and Laini Garsden want to offer more than exercise classes.

They have created a welcoming space with the motto Friends Through Fitness.

"We want to provide a space for wellness on all levels,” Laini said.

The pair have already had other people run workshops in the space.

"This space is a blank canvas,” Laini said in terms of their willingness to accept ideas for workshops in the studio.

Women's circles, pottery, macrame, kombucha brewing and flower arranging workshops have already run at The Collective Studio.

"The Collective is a co-creative space,” Laini said.

Laini will be running yoga classes and Sarah takes care of the aerobic dance classes.

Belonging and wellness though are the focus for this new type of 'getting fit.”

The Collective Studio official opening is on Saturday, August 3 at 2pm-4pm at 76 Centre St, South Casino. Everyone is welcome to come and take a look at this new venture.

For more information go to The Collective Studio Facebook Page.