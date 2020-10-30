Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina is about to get its second KFC store.
Ballina is about to get its second KFC store.
News

New KFC store set to open soon

Rebecca Lollback
30th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GET ready Ballina a new KFC store is coming your way.

The Northern Rivers’ newest fast food restaurant is set to open at the Ballina highway service centre, on the intersection of the Bruxner and Pacific highways at West Ballina.

Paperwork has been lodged with the council for the fit-out of the tenancy, and the work is estimated to cost around $800,000.

It would be the town’s second KFC store there’s another one at Ballina Fair on Kerr St.

The BP highway service centre at West Ballina.
The BP highway service centre at West Ballina.

The new, $27 million BP service centre opened to the public in April this year, two years after the development application was approved.

It is open 24 hours and has a truck drivers’ lounge, with a kitchen area, showers, washing machines, television and other convenience amenities.

Other eateries at the centre include McDonalds and Wild Bean cafe.

It is understood that once the centre is fully tenanted, it will more than 200 people in permanent, part-time and casual positions.

ballina highway service centre ballina shire council northern rivers business northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV
    • 30th Oct 2020 12:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s just so tragic’: Mum’s fight to get son medical help

        Premium Content ‘It’s just so tragic’: Mum’s fight to get son medical help

        News A NORTH Coast family is facing bills of more than $150,000 just to get health care Australians take for granted.

        • 30th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

        News Did your place get smashed during the wild weather?

        ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Premium Content ‘Big innovation’: Plans for $20M bioenergy plant

        Environment The facility would be the first of its kind in Australia

        LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Man almost crushed by falling branch

        Premium Content LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Man almost crushed by falling branch

        News The tree branch fell during a storm yesterday afternoon