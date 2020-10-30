New KFC store set to open soon

Ballina is about to get its second KFC store.

GET ready Ballina ‒ a new KFC store is coming your way.

The Northern Rivers’ newest fast food restaurant is set to open at the Ballina highway service centre, on the intersection of the Bruxner and Pacific highways at West Ballina.

Paperwork has been lodged with the council for the fit-out of the tenancy, and the work is estimated to cost around $800,000.

It would be the town’s second KFC store ‒ there’s another one at Ballina Fair on Kerr St.

The BP highway service centre at West Ballina.

The new, $27 million BP service centre opened to the public in April this year, two years after the development application was approved.

It is open 24 hours and has a truck drivers’ lounge, with a kitchen area, showers, washing machines, television and other convenience amenities.

Other eateries at the centre include McDonalds and Wild Bean cafe.

It is understood that once the centre is fully tenanted, it will more than 200 people in permanent, part-time and casual positions.