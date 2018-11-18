New jet ski for surf club

NEW KIT: Page MP Kevin Hogan in Evans Head announcing funding to purchase a new rescue jet ski for Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.

NEW KIT: Page MP Kevin Hogan in Evans Head announcing funding to purchase a new rescue jet ski for Surf Life Saving Far North Coast. Contributed

SURF lifesavers will be able to more quickly respond to swimmers in distress this coming summer thanks to a Federal Government grant to Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for a rescue jetski.

Federal Member for Page announced the grant yesterday at Evans Head.

"Our volunteer lifesavers do a terrific job keeping our community safe in the water and it is important that we provide them equipment to do their jobs,” he said.

"Surf Life Saving Far North Coast came to me asking for help to purchase a Rescue Jet Ski so they could respond to potentially life-threatening situations quicker.

"I was happy to secure a grant of more than $8000 that will be matched by the volunteer organisation.

"Not only will the new jetski help it to get to swimmers who are in difficulty, it will also be used for shark mitigation.

"The new jetski will be used around the Yamba and Evans Head area.”