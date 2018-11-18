Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW KIT: Page MP Kevin Hogan in Evans Head announcing funding to purchase a new rescue jet ski for Surf Life Saving Far North Coast.
NEW KIT: Page MP Kevin Hogan in Evans Head announcing funding to purchase a new rescue jet ski for Surf Life Saving Far North Coast. Contributed
News

New jet ski for surf club

18th Nov 2018 4:57 PM

SURF lifesavers will be able to more quickly respond to swimmers in distress this coming summer thanks to a Federal Government grant to Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for a rescue jetski.

Federal Member for Page announced the grant yesterday at Evans Head.

"Our volunteer lifesavers do a terrific job keeping our community safe in the water and it is important that we provide them equipment to do their jobs,” he said.

"Surf Life Saving Far North Coast came to me asking for help to purchase a Rescue Jet Ski so they could respond to potentially life-threatening situations quicker.

"I was happy to secure a grant of more than $8000 that will be matched by the volunteer organisation.

"Not only will the new jetski help it to get to swimmers who are in difficulty, it will also be used for shark mitigation.

"The new jetski will be used around the Yamba and Evans Head area.”

evans head surf club jet ski kevin hogan surf life saving far north coast
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PICS: Quirky country show is loved by all

    premium_icon PICS: Quirky country show is loved by all

    News FROM a ride on mower race and shopping cart relay, to a weird event called a "Marathong”, there's no country show like Bangalow's

    Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    premium_icon Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    Property The home was once a boarding house

    More than 600 homes still without power

    More than 600 homes still without power

    News More than 8000 homes were without power at the peak of the storm

    'Medieval honour' given to young squadron

    premium_icon 'Medieval honour' given to young squadron

    News Medieval ceremony re-enacted in Lismore a proud day

    Local Partners