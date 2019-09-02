New Italy not the place for new service centre: Resident

New Italy resident Geoff Paull is not happy about the prospect of the Benzina company building a service centre next to the New Iitaly Museum.

THEY moved to New Italy from McLean Ridges three years ago because of the peace and quiet and acreage for their horses.

Now Geoff Paull and his partner face the prospect of a huge service centre on their doorstep and they're not happy about it.

THE DEVELOPER

The Benzina Group are yet to submit a development application for the service centre to Richmond Valley Council and until that application can be viewed details in full, it is difficult for residents to decide what they think.

Benzina were contacted for comment but none was forthcoming.

The company held a community meeting at the New Italy site on July 7.

RESIDENT OPINION

Mr Paull believes that the service centre will "kill off" the New Italy cafe because three food outlets are planned within the service centre.

His other concerns are: the development of the site is not in keeping with the heritage value of the area, the effect on Woodburn, light and noise pollution, safety and security, the internet which he said drops out when there is large amounts of traffic, litter and access to the road where he lives being further compromised by the increased traffic.

All up, he has a list of 20 concerns about the proposal.

He'd like to see the service centre built at Woodburn, which he said is the residents' local hub.

"Woodburn is not a Bangalow and with no highway and highway workers leaving, the service centre would be better located there," he said.

A service centre is planned for Ballina too.

With about 40 residents living nearby the New Italy site, Mr Paull said the light pollution from the seven acres of the service centre site will "dramatically change the area."

He said there was also concern for a marsupial in the area and that the resident carnivorous phascogale could become stressed by the development.

"We moved here because its quiet. The highway was going to move the traffic another 200 metres away. Its effect on mental health is not to be underestimated," Mr Paull said.

A Facebook Page called New Italy Proposed Service Centre has been set up for a discussion about the development.

MUSEUM IN FAVOUR

New Italy Museum committee treasurer and acting secretary Peter Blackwood said the committee was in favour of a service centre and saw it as a positive development for the area.

"It will increase patronage at the New Italy Museum," Mr Blackwood said.

There is a line of sight from the service centre and it will be a unique place on the highway where the quiet of the park and the museum, cafe and glass blower will attract visitors, Mr Blackwood said.

"If it doesn't go ahead at New Italy, a developer could site the service centre say, 5-10km away - in that case, the New Italy Museum site would definitely not benefit from the highway service centre's patronage."

The committee has previously been approached by Tesla about an electric charging station at the musuem site.

Mr Blackwood has put "the two parties together" so Benzina and Tesla can discuss having a charging station at the service centre.

