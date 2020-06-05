Menu
Announcement of a new industrial estate for Reynolds Rd, Casino. Pictured are Richmond Valley deputy mayor Steve Morrissey, mayor Robert Mustow, Economic Development co-ordinator Cherie Holdsworth, general manager Vaughan Macdonald and Member for Page Kevin Hogan. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

New industrial precinct is all about jobs for Casino

Susanna Freymark
5th Jun 2020 4:09 PM
THE new Richmond Valley industrial estate isn't about selling blocks of land.

The council's economic development co-ordinator Cherie Holdsworth said it was about jobs.

The 46ha industrial land at Reynolds Rd was bought by the council six years ago and they will provide water, power, sewerage and roads before the estate is ready to be sold to businesses interested in investing in Casino.

The $1.5 million funding was announced by the Member for Page Kevin Hogan at the site and he said it was about providing opportunities for growth in the region.

The Nammoona site, as it will be called, offers large blocks in a strategic location for transport and with the rail line bordering one edge of the estate.

Mr Macdonald said the subdivision had been given the green light.

"There is potential here for a waste facility," Mr Macdonald said.

Nammoona will marketed widely to attract new business to Casino.

"This project will give Council a strong competitive advantage for companies locating to the area, in particular the manufacturing business," Mr Mustow said.

The council plans to also develop the Casino Industrial Precinct at Cassino Dr. and the Canning Grove residential lots will be released as part of Casino's growth.

