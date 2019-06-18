New Hutchence recordings discovered in Ballina
RECORDINGS of Michael Hutchence, never-before released to the public, have been uncovered in Ballina while producing a soundtrack for a new documentary on the late singer.
The documentary, Mystify, premiered in April at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and the soundtrack is set to offer a new sound to the music of the late singer.
Developed on the Northern Rivers, Mystify - A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence Soundtrack, will be released online, CD and double vinyl by Petrol Records and Universal Music on July 7.
The album includes recently discovered covers performed by Hutchence, plus some much-loved INXS hits, but with a brand new sound.
Gold Coast music producer Mark Edwards found the recordings during a trip to the Northern Rivers.
"I was in a hotel in Ballina for about four days, going through the archives, and there was (Hutchence singing The Rolling Stones' song) Under My Thumb with the London Symphony Orchestra," he said.
"The biggest eureka moment for me was when I went through the Ray Charles files and discovered recordings of him and Michael Hutchence talking about (Please, the second single from the 1993 INXS album Full Moon, Dirty Hearts)."
Edwards curated, produced, sampled, mixed and created a whole new sound for the decades-old recordings of INXS and some never-heard gems.
The release features four sides - from A to D - each side follows a timeline and is designed to be listened to as one track.
Ballina resident and owner of Petrol records, Chris Murphy, said it was hard to sell the concept to music executives.
"This will be the first album in the history of our streaming age ... going up on Spotify where each side will be streamed as a whole," he said.
Edwards and Murphy spent seven weeks working on the album, between Ballina and the Gold Coast.
The first single from the album is out now, Hutchence's cover of Eric Burdon and War's Spill the Wine re-imagined as a Cuban fantasy.
Mystify, the documentary started screening in cinemas around the country last week.
Songs included
Side A
- Let It Ride
- Deliver Me (Demo Version)
- Black & White
- Need You Tonight (Live 1988)
- Under My Thumb
- Please (You Got That)
Side B
- What You Need
- Don't Change
- Spill The Wine
- Move On
- Need You Tonight
Side C
- Devil Inside
- Love Is (What I Say)
- Baby Don't Cry
- All I'm Saying
- Shine Like It Does
Side D
- Burn For You
- Viking Juice
- Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)
- Original Sin
- Never Tear Us Apart