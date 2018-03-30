New hub to help people explore family history

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Mayor Simon Richardson with the President of the Bangalow Historical Society Vivienne Groec and members of the Society.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Mayor Simon Richardson with the President of the Bangalow Historical Society Vivienne Groec and members of the Society.

TWO projects announced for the Byron Shire will benefit from a $575,917 boost, thanks to the NSW Government.

Heritage House in Bangalow will receive a grant of $320,154 and the Sandhills Early Childhood Centre in Byron Bay will receive $255,763 under the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson visited both locations this week to make the official announcement.

"I am absolutely delighted to join with Mayor Simon Richardson and the Bangalow Historical Society today to celebrate our investment into this wonderful project,” said Mr Franklin.

"This significant funding will see the creation of a new hub which will allow for exploration of family history.”

"The hub will include a new display and reading room which will give the public digital access capabilities to link them to family history records held by the NSW Government.”

"The Bangalow and wider North Coast communities are rich in history and I am thrilled this Government can provide support to foster local history particularly for families.”

Funding for the Sandhills Early Childhood Centre will go towards creating a healthier environment for both children and staff.

"Families are the backbone of our community, and we want to provide as much support to working families as possible. That is why this project is so important,” Mr Franklin said.

"This $255,763 in funding will go towards upgrading the kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and staff areas to create clean and green spaces to repel transmittable germs at the centre.”

"The health and safety of our youngest generation is of utmost importance.”

Applications for Round Two of the Fund are currently open until 4 May 2018.

For further information, visit www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities.