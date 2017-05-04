New hospital unit welcomes first baby

Brad Saunders and Jennifer Babuik with their baby boy, Lucas, born on Wednesday 3 May in the new Birthing Suites at Lismore Base Hospitals recently opened Womens Care Unit.

THE first baby has been born in the newly opened Women's Care Unit at Lismore Base Hospital, just one day after patients began arriving at the new facility.

Baby Lucas was welcomed into the world at 11.38am on Wednesday 3 May 3, weighing 5lbs8oz.

Parents, Jennifer Babuik and Brad Saunders of Ballina, were excited to be the first to make use of the brand new facilities only a day after the unit's opening.

"It's been lovely,” Jennifer said.

"We were excited to be in the new unit because the facilities are super,” Brad said.

Lucas was born a day before his due date. He is the first child for Jennifer and the fourth child for Brad.