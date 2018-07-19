New homeless shelter for the region

LOCAL rough sleepers will have access to shelter, bedding, food and drinks and material aid during extreme wet weather thanks to a $12,000 donation from local Op Shop Global Ripple.

The money will be used for a temporary homeless shelter being developed by the Byron Community Centre.

Byron Bay has the second highest number of rough sleepers in NSW and yet there is currently no shelter (day or night) for people who are homeless.

Coordinator of the Wet Weather Shelter Project at the Byron Community Centre, Shanti Des Fours said the number of people losing their homes and falling through the cracks in Byron Bay was growing.

"Homelessness up by 14 per cent since the last census,” she said.

"We are essentially experiencing a crisis. Our state government is not responding so, with the help of organisations like Global Ripple, we are doing it ourselves.”

Global Ripple, who put 100per cent of their profits into direct aid, jumped at the opportunity to support this project.

"We are strong believers in collaboration and really feel joining forces can make a huge difference to those who we are trying to help,” founder Jacqui Boyett said.

"I could not imagine what it would be like to have no roof over my head when those harsh storms and rains come through, I feel this is a much-needed facility for our local homeless.”