New home for popular Thai restaurant

ONE of Ballina's most popular restaurants has announced it is moving.

Red Wok, which is currently located in Cherry St, has purchased a new venue in the Riverside Suites building in Fawcett St.

The space was previously home to the Ballina Steakhouse and, before that, Cafe 29.

"We are very excited about the change of scenery,” Red Wok posted on its Facebook page.

"Will keep you updated as the transition progresses.

"Hope to see you in the new venue soon having a cocktail and yummy Thai food overlooking the beautiful Richmond River.

"We can't wait to show you a sneak peek of our new menus, count down is on.

"We aren't changing much of our existing menu, just giving it a new modern twist.”

The restaurant received plenty of positive feedback to the news of the new venue.

Their Facebook post received almost 200 likes and was shared 22 times, with more than 30 comments.

Jade Hunt wrote on the Red Wok Facebook page: "Exciting times ahead. Can't wait to come in for dinner.”

Jenny Parry: "Sounds great ... perfect location ... wishing you all the best.”

Trish Ryall Warwarek: "Looking forward to trying you out at the new location.”