New holiday let policy sparks anger

COMPLIANT: A group of Byron Shire accommodation owners met with Ballina MP Tamara Smith (in red) to express their opposition to the new Short Term Holiday Letting Policy. Meeting organiser Victoria McEwen stands to the left of Ms Smith. Christian Morrow

LOCAL accommodation business owners, angry at facing unfair competition from sharing platforms such as Airbnb, are threatening to seek refunds of their DA fees and commercial rates as they watch the value of their council approved businesses decline.

They are frustrated at having to compete against Airbnb properties that do not face the expense of meeting tough DA and other requirements and do not pay commercial rates.

Around 20 compliant accommodation operators met with Ballina MP Tamara Smith on Friday in Byron Bay pleading for her help to amend the state's new short term holiday rental policy due to be voted on in state parliament next week.

The new policy will lock in the ability of property owners in the city to rent their houses out on Airbnb permanently for 180 days and for 365 days in regions such as Byron Bay.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson has already slammed the lack of detail in the new policy and cast doubt over whether council will be left with any power to regulate Airbnb properties within the shire.

Organiser Victoria McEwen, spokesperson for the Byron Hinterland Collective, said several members were on the verge of closing due to the unfair competition they face.

"With Airbnb hosts not having to meet the high costs of approval or compliance legitimate operators are seeing the value of their businesses collapse,” she said.

Ms McEwen, who owns Victoria's at Ewingsdale and Wategos Beach said, "It took me four years and 9 months to get DA approval for our Wategos Beach guest house and I pay $14,000 in rates a year,”

"Yet an An Airbnb business down the street can open tomorrow and only pay $7,000 without meeting any of the health and Safety, Fire Regulations or Disabled Access issues.”

"If this Bill is passed through Parliament, we will almost certainly witness the extinction of some of these compliant operators within months because many of these cannot compete on an even more un-level playing field.”

"We are calling on the NSW Government to allow regional councils to enforce stricter rules around short term holiday letting to restrict people renting out their houses or rooms to 30 - 60 nights of the year, instead of the 180 - 365 as proposed under this new legislation.”

Owners at Friday's meeting expressed frustration that they were paying to fix the shire's potholes and maintain its crumbling infrastructure by paying commercial rates while property owners on so called sharing websites like Airbnb, Stayz, Homeaway, Luxico, TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Expedia made no contribution.

Tamara Smith told the meeting, "The Greens will be calling for significant changes to this legislation, with an emphasis on allowing councils the ability to determine the maximum limit of short term holiday letting days per year that suits their community.”

Ms Smith also urged owners of compliant accommodation businesses to sign a petition to be presented in parliament ahead of next week's vote:

www.tamarasmith.com.au/holidayletting