Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coraki's Mitch Scotcher playing on the Goonellabah turf.
Coraki's Mitch Scotcher playing on the Goonellabah turf. Shez Napper
Sport

New hockey field is paying its way

10th May 2019 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAR North Coast Hockey has secured three major championships this year.

It follows the completion of a second water-based field at Goonellabah, which was also used for the Australian men's masters tournament last September and October.

The three tournaments this year are:

The NSW Under-18 boys field state championships from May 17-19 featuring 24 teams. Division 1 and 2 games will be played at Goonellabah and Division 3 at Ballina.

The NSW PSSA boys championship at Goonellabah from June 4-6 involving 14 regional teams from across the state.

The Australian Under-21 championships from July 10-19 involving men's and women's state teams. It will include the best young players from across Australia striving for inclusion in the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.

Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbeatter said the tournaments would provide not only top class hockey but would be a boost to local businesses and the regional economy.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coroner commends 'brave, clever' girl in flood tragedy

    premium_icon Coroner commends 'brave, clever' girl in flood tragedy

    Breaking BRAVE actions of a mother and daughter whose car plunged into the Tweed River were praised by the Coroner after a three-day inquest into the tragic accident.

    Eligibility of Richmond candidate thrown into question

    premium_icon Eligibility of Richmond candidate thrown into question

    Politics Nationals candidate under scrutiny just eight days before election

    'Sharp, biting' cold: Weather could bring 'shock to system'

    premium_icon 'Sharp, biting' cold: Weather could bring 'shock to system'

    Weather A cold front will see temperatures crash, with wind chill to boot

    High speed train would 'definitely' stop at Lismore

    premium_icon High speed train would 'definitely' stop at Lismore

    Politics Anthony Albanese says Lismore is the "logical" place for a station