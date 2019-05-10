New hockey field is paying its way

FAR North Coast Hockey has secured three major championships this year.

It follows the completion of a second water-based field at Goonellabah, which was also used for the Australian men's masters tournament last September and October.

The three tournaments this year are:

The NSW Under-18 boys field state championships from May 17-19 featuring 24 teams. Division 1 and 2 games will be played at Goonellabah and Division 3 at Ballina.

The NSW PSSA boys championship at Goonellabah from June 4-6 involving 14 regional teams from across the state.

The Australian Under-21 championships from July 10-19 involving men's and women's state teams. It will include the best young players from across Australia striving for inclusion in the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.

Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbeatter said the tournaments would provide not only top class hockey but would be a boost to local businesses and the regional economy.