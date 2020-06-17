Menu
Iluka Interchange aerial footage
New highway section open to traffic

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Jun 2020 7:17 AM
The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade achieved another significant milestone with the opening of the Iluka interchange.  

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the interchange provides faster and safer access to the highway.   

"The new overpass bridge and on-and-off ramps will allow safe access onto and across the Pacific Highway," he said.   

"It is fantastic to see the progress on this important infrastructure project. This is all about saving lives and reducing fatalities."  

 

Cowper Podcast

     

    The Pacific Highway has claimed countless lives. However, it wasn't until a major tragedy occurred before anyone would pay attention. Listen to Cowper, a podcast series that tells the full story:

     

     

    State Member for Clarence and NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the interchange was an important part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project.  

    "This is great news for the local community who have been waiting patiently to see this key interchange open to traffic," Mr Gulaptis said.  

    GALLERY: How the Iluka Interchange has transformed

    "The project team has also worked hard to minimise the impact on the local koala population by installing connectivity structures and fauna fencing, to direct them under the highway."  

    Iluka Interchange
    Mr Gulaptis also said the Woolgoolga to Ballina project continued to power ahead, with 15 kilometres of dual carriageway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit due to open in the coming weeks.   

    The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina project as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.  

