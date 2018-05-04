New high-tech CCTV for Lismore's city centre

CRIME CAMERAS: Thomas George MP, Senior Constable David Henderson, Lismore council's Jody Hinds, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deborah Benhayon and Mark Kelly at the announcement of funding for a high-tech security camera network.

CRIME CAMERAS: Thomas George MP, Senior Constable David Henderson, Lismore council's Jody Hinds, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deborah Benhayon and Mark Kelly at the announcement of funding for a high-tech security camera network. Alison Paterson

CROOKS beware, the Lismore CBD will soon have its CCTV network upgraded with a state-of-the-art high-definition digital system with a greater area of coverage.

A $244,500 grant will help upgrade the outdated 18-year-old system with a contemporary network which will allow council to liaise with local police in real time

Lismore MP Thomas George yesterday joined Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson and senior council officials and business representatives to announce the grant from the Community Safety Fund.

"These new cameras give a loud message to anyone who wants to to do the wrong thing in the CBD, you'll be caught on the cameras,” Mr George said.

"People should be able to go about their business, pop out for a meal or meet up with their friends for a night out without fear of being assaulted or their car being damaged.”

The council's senior law enforcement officer, Jody Hinds, said the project was currently being scoped to ensure the new network of surveillance were placed in the most appropriate locations.

"It's a massive project and it won't happen overnight because we need to replace all the poles with brand-new cameras,” he said.

"It needs to be done once, done properly, it could take six months.”

He said the current network had 24 cameras, but the council wanted to increase the number and the geographic coverage.

"We also hope the new system will have LPR (licence plate recognition) so we can track someone all the way through the system,” he said.

"Then we will be able to email the footage to police”.

Snr Const Henderson said he was very excited about the upgrade, which will help police to prevent crime as well as catch offenders.

"I have worked in areas without cameras and crime has been quite bad and once they (the CCTV) have gone in, you see a significant decrease in crime,” he said.

"We put in a request with council when we need to, we have an excellent working relationship with Lismore Council, so we can access the footage.”

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Deborah Benhayon said the upgraded network will give retailers, businesspeople and customers an added sense of safety and security.

"This will engage people to come into the CBD which will create more of a vibrant space,” she said.

The existing analogue CCTV system hasn't been upgraded since it was implemented in 1999.