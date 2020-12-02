New high-tech camera will save lives during fires

HIGH TECH: Firefighters at Fire & Rescue Lismore have been training in the latest imaging camera technology.

HIGH TECH: Firefighters at Fire & Rescue Lismore have been training in the latest imaging camera technology.

“WE DON’T go into a house fire without one of these thermal imaging cameras, they are as important as a line of hose.”

Lismore Fire & Rescue station officer Ian Grimwood said the new thermal imaging camera was an essential part of combating fires and ensuring they were recovering people from a dangerous situation.

He said they are officially known as Forward Looking Infra Red or FLIR.

“They are vital to assist us in locating missing persons who may have passed out from smoke exhaustion,” he said.

HIGH TECH: Station Officer Ian Grimwood, AFSM, said permanent and on-call firefighters at Fire & Rescue Lismore have been training in the latest imaging camera technology.

He said Lismore crews undertook the training on this week, along with requalifying for their Breathing Apparartus certification.

“These thermal imaging camera can mean the difference between life and death,” Mr Grimwood said.

“This can be used to locate missing persons or identify hot spots in structure fires or in bushfires.”

THERMAL IMAGING: Lismore Fire & Rescue have undertaken training in a new thermal imaging camera.

Mr Grimwood said the camera worked by rendering infra-red radiation as visible light.

“The Forward Looking Infra Red camera allows us adjust it to a number of settings and heat levels,” he said.

“We also had the BA Hazmat semi-trailer has been here doing a BA refresher for permanent and on-call firefighters as well as using gas detectors.”

Mr Grimwood said thermal imaging cameras were now an integral element in modern firefighting.

“As far back as the 2009 Victorian Fires we supplied imaging cameras to assist in locating missing persons,” he said.

“They are a much called-on resource.”