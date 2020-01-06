Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A development application has been lodged for a new restaurant at North Lismore.
A development application has been lodged for a new restaurant at North Lismore.
News

New healthy, organic restaurant planned for Lismore

6th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW restaurant proposed for North Lismore would specialise in healthy, organic food and help create a "vibrant" atmosphere in the area.

The development application for the restaurant has been lodged with Lismore City Council by Stephen Fletcher & Associates, on behalf of Carly Privett.

She currently runs the popular Lovemore Fermentary on the site in Bridge St.

"Limited retailing of product is included, with the majority of goods produced being wholesaled to local retail premises and restaurants," the report to council states.

"Council has confirmed that the proposed development is a permissible use upon the lot with development consent.

"The proposed use... will provide another food outlet for the Lismore community, increasing the vibrancy of the North Lismore commercial area."

The restaurant would be open from 7am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, to serve breakfast and lunch.

It would also open from 5pm until 10pm on Saturday for dinner.

"For lunch and evening meals for the restaurant/cafe section it is proposed that a BYO service be provided," the report explains.

"In future it is proposed that an on license be obtained from Liquor and Gaming NSW so as allow for the sale of alcohol to patrons."

According to Lovemore Fermentary's Facebook page, they make sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, cultured vegetables, vegan macadamia cheese, chilli ferment, kombucha, coffee and smoothies.

lismore city council northern rivers business restaurant
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police proud of Falls crowd

        premium_icon Police proud of Falls crowd

        News ‘Pleased’: Police provide positive feedback for Falls Festival goers.

        Five times over the limit

        premium_icon Five times over the limit

        News A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in a crash and returned a...

        How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        premium_icon How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        News HARD work and business sense saw Thomas Hewetson flourish as a timber mill owner...

        The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        premium_icon The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        News NATIONAL Parks and Wildlife Service advise visitors to avoid remote areas, respect...