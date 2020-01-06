New healthy, organic restaurant planned for Lismore

A development application has been lodged for a new restaurant at North Lismore.

A NEW restaurant proposed for North Lismore would specialise in healthy, organic food and help create a "vibrant" atmosphere in the area.

The development application for the restaurant has been lodged with Lismore City Council by Stephen Fletcher & Associates, on behalf of Carly Privett.

She currently runs the popular Lovemore Fermentary on the site in Bridge St.

"Limited retailing of product is included, with the majority of goods produced being wholesaled to local retail premises and restaurants," the report to council states.

"Council has confirmed that the proposed development is a permissible use upon the lot with development consent.

"The proposed use... will provide another food outlet for the Lismore community, increasing the vibrancy of the North Lismore commercial area."

The restaurant would be open from 7am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, to serve breakfast and lunch.

It would also open from 5pm until 10pm on Saturday for dinner.

"For lunch and evening meals for the restaurant/cafe section it is proposed that a BYO service be provided," the report explains.

"In future it is proposed that an on license be obtained from Liquor and Gaming NSW so as allow for the sale of alcohol to patrons."

According to Lovemore Fermentary's Facebook page, they make sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, cultured vegetables, vegan macadamia cheese, chilli ferment, kombucha, coffee and smoothies.