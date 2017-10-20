28°
New guide for arts, vintage and retro fans

Tourism Services Coordinator Andrew Walker with the 2017 Arts, Vintage & Retro Guide.
JASMINE BURKE
LISMORE City Council has compiled all the must-see spots in its new-look Arts, Vintage & Retro Guide.

Now in its fifth year, the guide includes a select group of businesses and artists from the region specialising in all things vintage, retro and antique.

The guide acts as a showcase for Lismore's boutique stores and craftspeople, while inspiring visitors to explore the quirky side of the city's retail precinct and discover the multitude of artists living and working in the surrounding region.

Council's tourism services coordinator Andrew Walker said the guide was about promoting the unique aspects of the area.

"Lismore, the local hinterland and our surrounding villages are filled with quaint galleries and studios showcasing the impressive work of our local artists,” Mr Walker said.

"This guide is about showcasing them and promoting our unique selling points to the world.

"Throughout Lismore's side streets, alleys and arcades you'll find antique, vintage and curio stores filled with fabulous retro clothing, jewellery, furniture and cool 'stuff' - more than enough to excite and inspire your inner hipster.

"And if you explore our villages and cottage industries, you'll discover some extraordinarily talented artists who are producing beautiful crafts and world-class artworks.”

The guide is available from the Lismore and Nimbin visitor information centres and at select businesses and various tourist information hotspots throughout the region.

