The Facebook group popped up on Monday for trading on the Cashless Debit Card.
Facebook group helps get around Cashless Card restrictions

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 7:20 PM | Updated: 7:20 PM
A NEW Facebook group has popped up specifically for those on the Cashless Debit Card.

In the 16 hours Bundy Buy and Sell Indue has been up, it has accrued more than 40 members.

There were historically some reported teething troubles for those on the CDC being unable to purchase second-hand goods online.

"This group is for people on the Cashless Card who are missing out on being able to purchase second-hand goods due to having limited cash since being forced onto the card," the group's description reads.

"We are able to do internal transfer funds between the Indue accounts in order to pay for second-hand goods."

