Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic at their new Tamar St location.
Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic at their new Tamar St location.
News

New GP clinic offers first light into health

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2021 9:00 AM

First Light Healthcare has opened a new clinic in Tamar St, Ballina.

The medical precinct adds to their existing centres in Byron Bay.

The new centre is located next door to the respiratory clinic the company has been running in Ballina for around nine months.

Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic, said the new clinic started operations on Monday, February 15.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm at Tamar Village, 92 Tamar St, Ballina.

 

Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic.
Stephanie Currie, practice manager at First Light Ballina Clinic.

"We currently offer all general GP services, focusing on preventive health, which is First Light's main focus," she said.

"We also have a skin specialist, a physiotherapist, and we have two doctors specialising in women's health.

"There will also be psychologist joining us within the next couple of months.

"We also hope to open a day surgery space in the coming months."

Ms Currie said the clinic will focus on preventive health.

"Same as we all have a check at the dentist, we want to stream that into medical," she said.

"We want people to be able to monitor things before they become a chronic disease or something that needs to be managed under a healthcare plan.

"Visiting a doctor and closing that gap is what we want to do, with help from our dietitians, exercise physiologists and other specialists on site."

The executive said bookings can be made on the phone on (02) 6685 6326 or online via https://www.flhealthcare.com.au/.

ballina first light healthcare gp clinic northern rivers business news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    NASA lands rover on Mars

    NASA lands rover on Mars
    • 19th Feb 2021 8:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move to treat PTSD with psychedelics blocked by TGA

        Premium Content Move to treat PTSD with psychedelics blocked by TGA

        Health Northern Rivers doctor is one of the first accredited to use the new treatment and he is working to reverse the decision.

        Which Northern Rivers towns will be first to get COVID jabs?

        Premium Content Which Northern Rivers towns will be first to get COVID jabs?

        News The Australian COVID-19 vaccination program starts next week

        20 new jobs as Casino meatworks gets green light for project

        Premium Content 20 new jobs as Casino meatworks gets green light for project

        News The $5 million project will see more local products on the shelves

        New subdivision to provide housing for families, workers

        Premium Content New subdivision to provide housing for families, workers

        News Farmland between Casino and Lismore will be turned into new estate