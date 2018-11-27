New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

Byron Gourmet Pasta co-owner Liam Ahern loves the traditional way of making pasta.

Byron Gourmet Pasta co-owner Liam Ahern loves the traditional way of making pasta. Marc Stapelberg

POPULAR Potsville-based market business Byron Gourmet Pasta has opened up a store in Ballina, offering a one-stop-shop for a delicious quality meal you can throw together at home.

Byron Gourmet Pasta is a local business that uses fresh local and organic ingredients to create a range of gourmet pastas, available at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market each week.

Face behind the business Liam Ahern opened the doors at Cherry St, Ballina this week, and has plans to turn his shop into a "local deli”.

"All our pasta is made with only the freshest local and organic ingredients. It's the local flavours that make it so good,” he said.

"We source all of our ricotta from local cheese maker Deb Allard of Cheeses Loves You, blue cheese from Nimbin Valley Dairy, pumpkin from Bangalow Farm and herbs and greens from The Salad Hut at Burringbar.

"I want to bring the market here with olives, olive oil and cheeses. Everything we use is what it's about.”

From Monday to Wednesday Liam is in the shop making pasta all day long, so people can come in see how its made, and get it fresh.

Byron Gourmet Pasta had been at the markets for eight years - Liam got involved four years ago.

"We make a range of traditional, fresh egg free pastas using semolina (suitable for vegans), as well as a variety of low-gluten spelt pastas and a gluten-free pumpkin gnocchi,” he said.

"We make pasta the most traditional way -just flour, water, olive oil and apple cider vinegar.

"We also make fresh ravioli including Spinach and Three Cheese; Pumpkin, Sage and Garlic; Ricotta, Lemon, Chilli, Parsley; and Haloumi and Mint.

"You keep it in the freezer right up until your water is boiling. It's a super easy, quality, delicious meal that's ready in 5-10 minutes.”

Liam had a break from kitchens a few years ago and became a remedial massage therapist.

"I've gone from kneading people to kneading dough,” he said.