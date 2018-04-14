New golf champions will be crowned

A RECORD field of nearly 100 junior golfers will travel to the Northern Rivers this weekend to compete in the 2018 Ballina Junior Masters.

After three years of building the event up, the Ballina Golf Club will once again host the tournament with the biggest number of players in the tournament's short four-year history.

With defending champion Kyle Underwood turning 18 and leaving the junior ranks since last year's event, a new name will be etched into Ballina Junior Masters history with 78 boys taking part in the boys division this year.

Queenslanders Kyle Gray and Samuel Slater head into the event with the lowest handicaps at +1, but all eyes will be on Northern Rivers products Conor Whitelock (Byron Bay), Isaac Outridge (Coolangatta/Tweed Heads) and Jack Harlen-Robertson (Lismore) looking to keep the trophy in the district for another year.

In the girls division, defending champion and Queensland visitor Caitlyn Campbell-Nyman will also miss her chance to go back to back, currently in Perth competing in the Australian Junior Girls Championship.

A total of 19 girls will be looking to take her title, however, with Keely Purdey, Caitlin Vanderkruk and Emily Martin all looking to make it three wins in a row for Queenslander visitors.

Charlotte Perkins (Cronulla) will be making the trip from Sydney, while Grafton junior Hollie Fuller will be out to win the Nett Event in her first Ballina Junior Masters.

Play gets underway on Sunday morning just after 8am. It will be a shotgun start for the final round early Monday morning.