New Golden Bridge hands in Vietnam has everyone talking

An incredible new attraction has opened in Vietnam and it has everyone talking.

The breathtaking Golden Bridge simply looks too impressive and otherworldly to be real. Perched 1400m above sea level in the Ba Na hills, the gold-coloured walkway appears to be held up with two "giant hands".

The 150m-long walkway opened to the public in June. Designed by TA Landscape Architecture, it's part of a $2 billion investment to lure more tourists.

"We designed the skeleton of the hands and covered them with steel meshes," a company spokesman told Bored Panda.

"Then we finished with fibreglass and added the theming on it. The entire construction of the bridge took about a year."

Golden Bridge, Vietnam. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

The country currently attracts 1.5 million visitors a year.

Many called the structure "amazing", "stunning" and a "work of art". Others likened it to something straight out of Lord of the Rings.

"The most awe-inspiring sculpture you've ever seen," one Twitter user said.

However not everyone is thrilled; It has even been called "ludicrous".

Another Twitter user said: "Not impressive, people like to be touchy touchy with nature and ruin the ecosystem."

Some may suggest to simply build a bridge and, well, you know how the rest of the saying goes …

And will it give a hand to the local tourism? Only time will tell, but it has definitely sparked interest globally.

