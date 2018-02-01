New generation of CWA invited

FRESH FACES: Younger women are joining the Bangalow CWA as they learn there's more to this group than tea and scones. L to R; India Reynolds and Austin, Jan Roberts, Bev Kliger, Madge Fishburn

FRESH FACES: Younger women are joining the Bangalow CWA as they learn there's more to this group than tea and scones. L to R; India Reynolds and Austin, Jan Roberts, Bev Kliger, Madge Fishburn Supplied

STRONG interest from younger women had seen the Lismore Country Women Association open up membership for a new evening branch.

An information night will be held at the CWA team rooms at Spinks Park behind Molesworth St on February 12 between 6pm and 9pm.

CWA Far North Coast president Anne Kotz said women were interested in being part of a group which involved friendship, learning old and beloved skills like handicraft and cooking, fundraising, and giving back to the community.

Ms Kotz said the CWA is one of Australia's most nimble lobby groups as they seek to give a voice to important issues.

"We are looking forward to seeing the night branch attract women who can't get to our day branches because they are working, studying or have families,” she said.

"Anyone interested in attending is welcome to contact me on 0428 511 948.”