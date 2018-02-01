Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New generation of CWA invited

FRESH FACES: Younger women are joining the Bangalow CWA as they learn there's more to this group than tea and scones. L to R; India Reynolds and Austin, Jan Roberts, Bev Kliger, Madge Fishburn
FRESH FACES: Younger women are joining the Bangalow CWA as they learn there's more to this group than tea and scones. L to R; India Reynolds and Austin, Jan Roberts, Bev Kliger, Madge Fishburn Supplied
Alison Paterson
by

STRONG interest from younger women had seen the Lismore Country Women Association open up membership for a new evening branch.

An information night will be held at the CWA team rooms at Spinks Park behind Molesworth St on February 12 between 6pm and 9pm.

CWA Far North Coast president Anne Kotz said women were interested in being part of a group which involved friendship, learning old and beloved skills like handicraft and cooking, fundraising, and giving back to the community.

Ms Kotz said the CWA is one of Australia's most nimble lobby groups as they seek to give a voice to important issues.

"We are looking forward to seeing the night branch attract women who can't get to our day branches because they are working, studying or have families,” she said.

"Anyone interested in attending is welcome to contact me on 0428 511 948.”

Topics:  country womens association cwa lismore cwa northern rivers lifestyle

Lismore Northern Star
Missing woman has been found

Missing woman has been found

“DETECTIVES went to her home address ... and she was sighted and is safe and well.”

$25 million fix for the region's mobile coverage

^0 new projects are being funded by Telstra to improve mobile reception in northern NSW.

60 projects will deliver new or improved mobile coverage

Harry and Meghan send their thanks to Coraki

Coraki besties Norma Thomas, Bob Barney, Marlene Leggo and Linda Barney practice for the big royal wedding afternoon tea.

Kensington Palace and all things British will be coming to Coraki

Major renovations under way at popular tourist attraction

The Macadamia Castle will be undertaking major renovations to the animal park and cafe.

The facility will only open on weekends while the work is being done

Local Partners