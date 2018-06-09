New gear for Northern Rivers SES groups

SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation during last year's March floods.

SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation during last year's March floods. Marc Stapelberg

STATE Emergency Service crews across the Northern Rivers will benefit from a State Government funding boost.

Lismore MP Thomas George said there would be almost 500 new vehicles for crews across the state as part of a $54.6 million boost for the service over four years.

He said four new vehicles and five new boats would would be provided to SES groups in his electorate.

This includes a light rescue vehicle for Urbenville, a medium rescue vehicle and two flood boats for Lismore, a flood boat and rescue vehicle for Tabulam and two new flood boats for Murwillumbah.

A light storm vehicle will also be provided to Tenterfield SES.

"Across the state our volunteers in orange answer the call for assistance at a moment's notice and we want to ensure they have top notch resources at the ready,” Mr George said.

While the fleet project spans for four years, Mr George said his electorate's SES groups would receive the new vehicles and vessels in the next financial year.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said it was vital to support NSW SES volunteers with "the tools they need for their important work”.

"Our tireless volunteers deserve vehicles and equipment that ensures their lifesaving tasks are performed safely with maximum efficiency and in minimum time,” Mr Grant said.

"As technology advances we can't afford for our SES volunteers to be left behind.

The NSW SES last year responded to over 32,000 requests for assistance and performed more than 750 flood rescues across the state.