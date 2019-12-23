New G’bah business helps people on ‘holistic journey’

INTUITIVE LIVING: Melinda Brown has established Intuitive Living to assist people everyone to be their possible version of themselves.

A NEW business in Goonellabah is helping people "get back to being the best versions of themselves".

Melinda Brown is the dynamo behind a new consultancy, Intuituve Living, which offers a number of services including remedial massage, kinesiology, energetic guidance and art and design.

"It's wonderful to be able to be helping people realign to their happiest and healthiest potential," she said.

"To me, health and wellbeing is a very holistic journey."

Hence her venture Intuitive Living, which commenced operating from Suite 3 at the Goonellabah Business Hub, 8 Slade St, Goonellabah, four months ago.

And this is a dream come true for Ms Brown, who moved to Lismore to be closer to family after studying massage and other therapies in Tasmania.

Her main space, where she conducts her workshops, is decorated in a modern serene manner, with a bronze-ochre wall making a dramatic statement and there's a smaller massage studio behind.

"I am so passionate about helping people, this might be through massage or through creativity," she said.

"Health and wellbeing is a holistic thing, about people coming back to their own space.

"The balance of clients with men and women is almost 50/50.

"It's good to see men understanding that they are not week to want to take care of themselves."

Ms Brown said now, more than ever, it was critical that people took a moment to reflect on their lives, rather than being caught up in the rush of the day-to-day.

"We will offer health and wellbeing seminars as well as art workshops," she said.

"This is so rewarding and satisfying as I really want people to prioritise their wellbeing and look after themselves."

Ms Brown said her Wine & Watercolour workshops were proving very popular with the next event in January already attracting a great deal of interest.

For more information phone 0428 535 868.