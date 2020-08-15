New free TAFE course drives small business success

OVERCOMING C-19 ROADBLOCKS: Lismore businesswoman Tracy Dwyer said she would recommend the fee-free TAFE NSW course which has helped her navigate COVID-19 challenges for her family owned business, Minarelli Smash Repairs.

DOING a two-week online course in overcoming COVID-19 disruption challenges has helped one Lismore small business owner drive towards greater success.

Minarelli Smash Repairs owner Tracy Dwyer said a fee-free short course from TAFE NSW has been really helpful.

Mrs Dwyer said the two-week pilot course offered training in the digitalisation of products and services, digital marketing, professional/personal health, wellbeing, resilience and emotional intelligence.

“I took a lot of value from the course and would absolutely recommend it because I earned new skills which could be easily implemented into her business operations” she said.

“The course has provided me with so many simple, practical tips on the types of website and social media marketing upgrades I could be doing and how to actually implement those changes.”

Mrs Dwyer said the teacher was first class as were all the guest speakers.

“The TAFE NSW teacher was very experienced, knowledgeable and understood that being a small-business owner means you wear many different hats,” she said.

”Our family-owned South Lismore-based business has been going for 14 years and the course was a good reminder to be proactive.”

Business NSW Northern NSW Regional Manager Jane Laverty said she received a lot of feedback through her conversations with industry and small businesses that they were struggling with digitalisation and professional wellbeing.

Ms Laverty said COVID-19 has brought disruption and many challenges with small businesses and sole traders having been hit the hardest.

“The impact of COVID-19 had forced businesses to either go into hibernation or adapt their skillset quickly to survive the coming months, she said.

This TAFE NSW course has been designed to equip business owners with the practical skills they need for their business to survive the pandemic and come out thriving on the other side.”

Research conducted indicates 63 per cent of small businesses have been impacted by the virus in one way or another with 91 per cent stating that they are concerned about keeping their business afloat in the coming months.

For more information visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information.