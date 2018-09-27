Menu
LETTUCE EAT: Lismore has a new food event starting tomorrow.
New foodie event to be unleashed on Lismore

Javier Encalada
by
27th Sep 2018 10:27 AM
LISMORE Eats is the Northern Rivers new food event, dedicated to showcase our wide variety of quality food vendors.

Organiser Jacob Stone said the event will start at 5pm tomorrow, offering a variety of stalls from slow cooked barbecue, home-made pies, ice-cream, coffee, vegetarian and vegan options, authentic Indian food and poffertjies among others.

WELL DONE: Ron K and Michelle Campbell from One Fine Kitchen, Lismore Eats organiser Jacob Stone and Aaron Hargraves from Spice Pirate BBQ are getting ready for the first Lismore Eats event.
Entertainment will includes live music from Kazya K, children's rides from Northern Rivers Jumping Castles, face painting by Spotty Girl and Silent Disco.

Mr Stone, who has been the organiser the Lismore Farmers Markets for the last three years among other Northern Rivers food markets, said the event is an opportunity to dine out in Lismore.

"The main idea is to come, sit down and have dinner," he said.

"We have a couple of options to take away, but the idea is to come down and eat great local food."

The event will run for three months as a trial, "and if we have the community's support then hopefully the Show Society will allow us to keep going," Mr Stone said.

"I would like to to be a monthly food market that will ideally keep growing; we are working with the community to make it their event."

Mr Stone said their month-to-month booking system will allow stallholders to select the markets that work for them while allowing a rotation of different vendors every month, to give guests a brand new experience each month.

And while food vendors from outside the area are welcome, the organiser confirmed local food producers will always get preference and even a discounted booking fee at Lismore Eats.

Food producers who would like to get involved in future events can email lismoreeats@gmail.com.

  • At Lismore Showgrounds, 116 Alexandra Parade, on the final Friday of each month, starting tomorrow from 5pm. For detaols visit facebook.com/LismoreEats .

