New floating room for Marine Rescue

The Marine Rescue Ballina crew has a new floating room. Pic by Lyn Wheat.

A NEW floating crew room for Marine Rescue Ballina was installed at the Trawler Harbour.

This new facility, with a cost close to $100,000, will provide crew members with a ready room, storage for essential equipment, and space for training and operational debriefings and reports.

The facility will allow standby crew to be ready for deployment.

By having the crew room right beside the Marine Rescue Ballina vessel, Ballina 30, response times can be enhanced.

Marine Rescue Ballina continues to operate and be ready to respond to emergencies.

A range of measures to protect the community, boaters and its volunteers have been and continue to be in place during the pandemic.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of people out on local waters.

After a break in being out on the water, it is important to ensure the vessel is in good working order with maintenance and repair.

It is also important to carry an alternative means of propulsion, like paddles or oars, and to top up fuel.

Marine radio operations continue to be delivered by volunteers at the base, which remains closed to the general public.

Those who head out on the water must remember to log on and off through the Marine Rescue NSW app. The app is free and easy to use so that you can log on and off through your on-board mobile phone.

In an emergency, boaters should call for help on VHF Channel 16 or ring triple-0 (000).